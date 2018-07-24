Milledgeville — Some people living in the City of Milledgeville are under a boil water advisory.

According to an alert from Georgia College, the advisory comes after a water line break on Blandy Road in Milledgeville. Residents of Allen Wood Subdivision, West Campus Drive, Magnolia apartments and anyone living on Georgia Highway 49 that are city water customers.

The school says all water should be boiled before drinking, cooking or preparing food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Everyone affected is asked to continue boiling their water until they are notified by the city that the water system has been restored to full operation and that the water is safe.

Again, the boil water advisory is only for the areas affected by the water disruption.

© 2018 WMAZ