Boil water advisory issued for some in Monroe County

The boil water advisory will be in place until at least Saturday afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Monroe County, according to the board of commissioners.

They issued a boil water advisory has been issued for all Monroe County water system customers who live on Talmadge Road or Boxankle Road from its intersection with Talmadge Road to as far south as 3717 Boxankle Road.

Residents who have experienced water outages or low water pressure are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking or preparing food.