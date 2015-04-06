Boil water advisory issued for parts of Milledgeville

A water main break has caused water pressure in parts of the city to drop to potentially unsafe levels.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued Monday by Milledgeville's Water and Sewer department for some areas of the city after a water main break, according to a press release from the City of Milledgeville.

They say the boil water advisory applies to 127 Blandy Road, Meriweather Circle, Pine Lanes Drive and Stevens Drive.

According to the press release, the water main break has caused water pressure in those areas to drop to dangerously low levels. This increases the potential for health hazards, the city said, since these areas with zero pressure are unable to prevent backflow or back-siphonages of water.

That can introduce water of unknown quality into the water distribution system, the press release said.

All residents in these areas are urged to "boil" all water prior to using it for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food. They say the water needs to be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil before it is safe for use.

The City of Milledgeville did not release any information about when the boil water advisory might end, and they say that citizens in the affected areas should continue to boil water until they are notified otherwise.

They say that notice will be issued when the system has been restored to "full operation" and they have determined that the quality of the water in their water distribution system is safe for human consumption.

For residents with any questions about the boil water advisory, the press release says that you can contact the City of Milledgeville's Water and Sewer Department at 478-414-4052.

