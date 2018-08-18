UPDATE: The boil water advisory at Robins AFB was lifted Monday morning after water samples came back negative.

A boil water advisory is in effect for Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins.

Robins Air Force Base says the boiling advisory is a precautionary measure, but base personnel should bring bottled water to work.

A recent sample of the base's distribution system detected E. Coli in Well No. 8 on August 14.

The media advisory says the "positive sample was taken before any disinfection and is not necessarily representative of base drinking water."

Resampling is scheduled for August 20.

