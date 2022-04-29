2 Boko Haram kidnapping survivors graduate with master's degrees in Florida

Lydia Pogu and Joy Bishara walked across the stage at Southeastern University.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Eight years after being kidnapped by the Islamic militant group Boko Haram, survivors Lydia Pogu and Joy Bishara received their master's degrees from Southeastern University on Friday.

The terrorist organization, which opposes western education, once told Pogu and Bishara they would never be returned to the Nigeria-based Christian school from where they were abducted in 2014.

More than 270 Nigerian girls were kidnapped on that day, but the pair managed to escape later that night by jumping out of a moving truck. A total of 100 girls are still missing.

The kidnapping made national headlines, and the #BringBackOurGirls campaign was created. It went viral on social media to raise awareness for the continuous kidnappings happening to children in Nigeria by Boko Haram.

The Jubilee Campaign helped the girls move to Virginia the same year so they could continue with school.

Both relocated to Lakeland to attend Southeastern University.

Bishara received a master's in social work and Pogu's will be in human services. Pogu was the student commencement speaker at the graduation ceremony.

Bishara has goals to work as a social worker in the hospital setting and wants to own a nonprofit that helps aid the homeless. In time, she also wants support people in Nigeria who are affected by the ongoing Boko Haram abductions.

For Pogu, she has her eyes set on enrolling in law school while also working for a nonprofit organization. Eventually, Pogu wants to become an international and human rights lawyer to protect those who can't protect themselves.