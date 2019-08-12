BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — In Bolingbroke some folks came out for the 28th annual Christmas parade on Saturday.

It started at 3 p.m. on Rivoli Road.

Kids got to see Santa and eat some candy.

Sharon Moss says she looks forward to the parade every year and was excited to bring her grandchildren to get them in the holiday spirit.

"It's special to me because of family. Even when I was younger it was just a special time for all of us to get together and recognize the reason we have christmas," Moss said.

Families also got a chance to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause in Santa's workshop at the end of the parade.

