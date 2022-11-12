Bolingbroke Christmas parade brings holiday fun

In addition to floats, the parade also honored 9-month-old Na'Lani Proctor as Honorary Little Miss Christmas Bolingbroke.

BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — Folks in Bolingbroke showed their Holiday spirit on Saturday at the Bolingbroke Christmas parade.

People stood on the side of the road as several floats, horses, cars, and performers passed by.

Some of the floats included displays from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Monroe County EMS, Oak & Iron Inc., and many more.

There were more than 25 participants in the parade, and it also featured appearances from some Christmas celebrities like the Grinch and Santa Claus himself!

The Bolingbroke Community Club worked to make her first Christmas special. She got to ride in the parade, and receive donated gifts from the community.

Na'Lani's mother is Toriyahna Proctor, who was found strangled at Lake Juliette back in March. Her boyfriend, Jadarius Watts, is charged with murdering her.

The folks in Bolingbroke are still in mourning, remembering her legacy.

'Tori did so much for the parents and children in this community by taking care of them down at Little Angels Daycare," says Brandy Bankston-Boynton.

Now, she and Greggory Phillips, the Bolingbroke Community Club co-presidents, are working to take care of Tori's child.