A new restaurant has made its way to downtown Milledgeville.

Bollywood Tacos took the place of Gringos and serves a cross between Mexican and Indian cuisine.

Bartender Patrick Sancomb says the owners were able to take the building and make it their own.

"They bought it, fixed it up a lot, painted the walls, made the menu much better," he said.

On that menu, the restaurant offers traditional tacos, grilled and fried tacos, quesadillas, burritos, salads and more.

In addition, Bollywood Tacos has a brunch menu that is served on the weekends.

The restaurant is located at 107 West Hancock Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

If you would like to learn more about Bollywood Tacos, click here to visit its Facebook page.

