'Giving him the life he deserves': Bonaire couple participates in paired kidney donor exchange

The couple will donate and receive alongside two other people in the exchange

BONAIRE, Ga. — One Bonaire man is about to get a new kidney, and it's all thanks to his fiancée and two other people.

Ashley Williamson was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2014. That led to kidney failure, so his fiancé Rachel Showalter stepped in to help.

She signed up for the paired exchange program in hopes of giving him a chance at a better life.

She will provide a kidney to someone who's a match, and someone else will donate a new kidney to Williamson.

The four will go into surgery within the next few weeks at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

Williamson says he's thankful to have his fiancé by his side.

"The help from my fiancée. That's, that's it, and God's grace," he said.

"You know, we just keep pushing forward... I had a long prayer and I set the goal into going and doing this and giving him the life he deserves," she said.

The couple says they're grateful for people in Houston County, including their family, who've been there for support.

If you want to help them out there is currently a GoFundMe you can donate to.