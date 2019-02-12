HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, you could get your chance to get free Moe's for a year.

Moe's Southwest Grill is opening a location in Bonaire on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

The restaurant will be located at 794 Highway 96, Suite 206 next to Chick-fil-A.

According to a release from the restaurant chain, the first 50 people in line at the store will be rewarded with one free entree per week for a year.

The prize is only redeemable at the Bonaire store.

The new location will feature an updated logo and design, and have online ordering and delivery through third-party services.

The store will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

RELATED: Chicken Salad Chick to open Macon location in spring 2020

RELATED: Macon women open wing and burger food truck

RELATED: Snow's Asian Grill opens in Cochran

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.