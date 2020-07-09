Bonaire brothers create YouTube channel to promote positivity during pandemic

"We wanted to light people's sparkle back up again and make them forget about this pandemic," said 9-year-old Charles Jordan

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Charles Jordan, 9, and Jalen Jordan, 11, are two siblings in Bonaire. They may be small in stature, but they have a big heart.

They wanted to take everyone's mind off the pandemic, so their parents helped them create a YouTube channel called "The Plucky Brothers."



"We wanted to light people's sparkle back up again and make them forget about this pandemic...forget about everything else [and] just have fun, just be joyful," said Charles.

Their last name isn't Plucky, so it being in their YouTube channel name has a deeper meaning.

"Plucky means brave and courageous, and we chose that one because we're brave and courageous. And also, because we have God on our side; he gives us strength," said Jalen.

They post weekly videos. Their staple is "Storytime," where they read children's books. They want kids to know that reading can be fun.

"Because we're trying to just let little kids like, not hate books," said Charles.

The brothers want people of all ages to know that they're not alone.

"During the pandemic, everyone's going through this with you and if you fall down, someone's gonna pick you back up," said Jalen.

You can watch The Plucky Brothers YouTube channel here, or connect with them on their Facebook page.