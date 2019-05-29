HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — June 6th marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion that turned the tide of World War II. The historical moment is important to veterans all over the world, including Bonaire resident Jim Micko.

RELATED: WWII plane rescued from boneyard to join D-Day 75th anniversary

That's why Micko will be leaving for Normandy, France to commemorate the day with a parachute jump with over 100 of his fellow Liberty Jump Team members.

"It's in memory of the men and women that sacrificed 75 years ago in order for us to have our freedom," says Micko. "They were willing to leave their homes in the US and travel to a foreign shore and, in many cases, give up their life."

Micko has made more than 160 jumps since his first in 1974. He has served in the Army and National Guard for 40 years. Micko joined the Liberty Jump Team in 2011.

"As a soldier, I've been to Normandy three times and this will be my third time as a Liberty Jump Team member," says Micko.

Micko will be parachuting along side jumpers from America, France, Great Britain, and Germany. "Many people feel that what happened 75 years ago is in the past. We're allies now, so we should have a good relationship," says Micko.

Overall, Micko wants his jump to get people more interested in history.

"It's the least someone like me can do to go and show the general public and give them an idea of what took place," says Micko. "Maybe pique their interests and perhaps make them an enthusiast as well."

RELATED: Twin brothers reunited 74 years after WWII death at Normandy

Micko and the Liberty Jump Team have been preparing for this journey for over a year.