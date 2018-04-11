One of the defendants in a Jones County illegal-prescription case is back in jail for allegedly contacting witnesses in the case.

A federal judge revoked bond for Evelyne Ennis last month.

That means she is likely to remain in jail for at least 10 months while awaiting trial.

Ennis, Thomas Sachy and two other people face federal charges for illegal drug prescriptions and money laundering.

Ennis worked as a nurse in Sachy's office, Gray Pain & Behavior Management.

DEA agents raided the clinic in June, and the indictment says they illegally handed out drugs like hydrocodone, morphine, methadone, oxycodone and fentanyl.

But a motion filed in federal court last month said Ennis contacted at least 10 witnesses in the case after being released on bond.

That includes relatives of two Sachy patients who allegedly died as a result of his prescriptions.

Ennis also allegedly contacted seven Sachy patients and the relative of an eighth, according to the prosecutors' motion.

Evidence submitted by prosecutors includes screen shots of messages allegedly sent by Ennis to two unidentified witnesses.

One, dated June 26, reads, "DEA raided the office this morning. We were all arrested. Doc is still in jail. They are trying to charge him with your mom's death. They took my phone. I'm out on bond."

On Oct. 16, after a hearing in U.S. District Court in Macon, federal magistrate Charles Weigle ruled that Ennis had violated the conditions of her bond and was unlikely to obey other conditions.

In July, a different federal judge ruled that Sachy himself should remain in custody until trial, after prosecutors argued that he is potentially dangerous and a threat to flee.

Trial for all four suspects is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2019.

