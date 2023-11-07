Bone Creek Farms looking to become the GOAT of natural bath and body products

There are more than 50 different varieties of goat's milk soap available.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — All across Georgia, there are all kinds of farms from peaches and pecans to beef and dairy cows.

One Central Georgia farm is nestled right inside a subdivision and is the GOAT of hand-made soaps.

If you drive through one neighborhood on the Bibb-Jones County line you'll find a goat farm. But, there is more than cute animals at Bone Creek Farms.

Tisha and Alan Carr are the owners of Bone Creek Farms. For 9 years they have been raising livestock. They have around 20 goats and more than 100 chickens.

These goats are special to the Carr family because they have become the backbone of their business.

"We had already started the farm to do cheese and we realized we weren't going to be able to do cheese because it was so expensive. You have to have refrigerated tanks and lots of stuff that we weren't financially prepared for. We already have the goats and I'm not going getting rid of them so we said 'we'll try making soap' and that's what we did," Tisha Carr said.

What was once an old barn holds the workshop where they make their specialty soaps. One of their original goats, Daisy, is the posterchild for the brand.

Carr herself has sensitive skin and wanted to create something to help others.

"People with eczema and rosacea, different skin problems, they come to us because they can't use store bought soap. Well, they can but it just messes them up," she said.

Carr's most popular scene is Hippie Chick.

"Typically it's about 12-24 hours that you can pull it out of the mold and then cut it. So then, we line them up on this tray and let them sit for 4 to 6 weeks ideally," Carr said.