One Centerville bakery is opening a second location soon.

The second location will open in north Macon on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in the same plaza as Panda Express, World Finance, Little Caesars, Chipotle and more.

Bonnie's Cookies GA serves different types of cookies, cakes, brownies, ice cream and more. The bakery is also available for any custom orders.

The current location is located in Centerville on Watson Blvd. and the bakery is leaning toward a December opening for the additional location.

