Macon woman's book brings awareness to childhood sexual abuse

MACON, Ga. — After working as a counselor in a child advocacy center Gloria Cisse says she noticed something when trying to console a child.

"I asked her to talk to me about any uncomfortable touches she may have had. She was sexually abused. She didn't know what I meant about uncomfortable," Cisse said.

She says there's a wide range of what could be considered an uncomfortable touch.

"There are situations where an individual will take advantage of an opportunity to touch a child in a way that makes them accustomed to them touching them," Cisse said.

The CDC says about 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys in the U.S. experience child sexual abuse. They say 91% of that abuse is committed by family members or someone known and trusted by the family.

"It's really impactful for children especially preverbal children," Cisse said.

To help combat the abuse, Gloria released her book "Belly Full of Butterflies" to help teach not only kids about uncomfortable touches, but also adults.

"In this book you will get a chance to learn what to do about uncomfortable touches," Cisse said.

"Adults have the responsibilities to help figure out how to help children be safe, and this is just another tool to help adults keep children safe," Cisse said.

