Macon organizations to give away thousands of books to kids this weekend

Saturday, kids from around the community will get a chance to get their hands on their favorite books.

The United Way of Central Georgia and Library Macon will distribute about 7,000 books to children in the area.

The goal of the event is to help combat the "summer slide," a term often used to describe the loss of literacy gains a student makes during the summer months. 

The drive-in book giveaway will meet social distancing guidelines while providing prepackaged, gently-used bags of 8 to 10 books per child.

The bags are separated by grade level-appropriate reading. 

"Even with all the uncertainties in the world, one that that we know that remains constant is reading, literacy, because it's still a passport that can take you anywhere in the world. Even during the uncertain times, you can still increase and accelerate your imagination," said Shelton Land.

Saturday's event is at 2770 Riverside Drive in Macon. Shelton Land says they will have a food distribution on July 10th in Wilkinson County and will also give books away then as well.

