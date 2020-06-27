'We want the kids to have books': Macon book giveaway

Kids got free books in a book giveaway hosted by Friends of the Library in Macon and United Way of Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — Friends of the Library in Macon and United Way of Central Georgia came together to give out free books on Saturday.

The mission was to get more books in the hands of kids.

President of Friends of the Library Jack Cartwright says it's important for the youth to be able to continue to read throughout the summer.

"We want the kids to have books. There's a study that says the home that has at least twenty books for the children in there, you know that is a great impetus for them for their life. Not just scholastically for what grade they're in, but just to start reading," Cartwright said.

People could get free books from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at 2720 Riverside Drive in Macon.

Kids were encouraged to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge.

If you want to sign your kid up, you can go to the Macon Library website or use the free Beanstack app.

This was the first time organizers held an event like this.

