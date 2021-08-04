Booker T. Washington Community Center in Macon reopens after 5 years

The Booker T. Washington Community Center returns after a five-year hiatus to serve the Pleasant Hill Community

MACON, Ga. — A Macon community center reopened its doors on Wednesday to serve Pleasant Hill community.

The Community Enhancement Authority and others celebrated the reopening of the revitalized Booker T. Washington Community Center on Monroe Street.

The center had been closed since the summer of 2016, and many people in Pleasant Hill came out to celebrate.

The center will offer classes, counseling, and host space for several community groups.

Tedra Huston, Director of the Community Enhancement Authority, says she's happy is to have the building open again.

"Today is almost unreal, actually," Huston said. "We've been working on the project, I think, two years now. Coming in when they first started the project and it was in just such disarray and seeing it now is just amazing."