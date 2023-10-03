Both of Georgia's U.S. senators in Central Georgia on Monday

They'll join community leaders for the groundbreaking of the first public sewer system in Wilkinson County.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Both of Georgia's U.S. senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, will be in Central Georgia on Monday.

Ossoff and Warnock say they secured $6.3 million dollars in last year's government funding package to help the city of McIntyre and Wilkinson County build the system.

According to a joint press release from the senators, people living in Wilkinson County currently rely on septic tanks.

The senators say Wilkinson County has worked to finance a sewer system for more than three decades.