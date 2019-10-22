MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a shooting at Bowden Homes on Monday.

According to a news release, it happened at the housing complex around 4:45 p.m.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the address, but didn’t find any suspects when they got to the scene.

The news release says there was damage to a vehicle, so investigators collecting shell casings and photos from a security camera of a man running from the scene with a gun.

Pictures of the second suspect weren’t caught on camera. No one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone who can identify the suspect can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

