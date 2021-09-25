Boxers bring out their gloves for Macon boxing club's 7th anniversary tournament

It was the gym's first tournament since 2019

MACON, Ga. — Boxers from all over the state of Georgia brought out their gloves for a good cause Saturday.

The Macon-Bibb United Boxing Club had its first tournament since 2019 to ring in its 7th anniversary.

Just like with any other tournament, it started with a weigh-in and physical, then later moved into the ring. As the gym closes in on another year, director James Hands says it's about building confidence in kids.

"We have boxing here for the young kids. A lot of the time people think we come here to compete -- a lot of time we come here for kids to build their confidence up. A lot of times kids come in and they're shy and everything, and it's amazing how boxing can bring them out. Today we're going to have a show, and we pray we have a good turn out today and just have a good time," said Hands.

Fighters typically pay to participate in the tournament, but in honor of its 7th year, registration was waived.