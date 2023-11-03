Boy Scout Troop cooks pancake breakfast to start off Forsythia Festival

Troop 51 cooked up some fantastic flapjacks to start off the morning at the Forsythia Festival on Saturday.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Forsythia Festival is happening this weekend, and the Boy Scout Troop pancake breakfast is a festival tradition for many families.

Saturday morning, folks could start their day off right with some delicious breakfast cooked by Boy Scout Troop 51.

For only $8, people could fuel up before heading down to the Arts and Crafts fair in downtown Forsyth.

The troops were led by Benjamin Schmidt, who is the Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 51. It was Schmidt's third year at the event.

Dozens of people lined up to grab the pancakes, along with grilled sausages, grits, and orange juice.