Boy hurt after shooting in Fort Valley

Officers responded to 1100 block of East Church Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department has made an arrest after a boy was shot.

According to their Facebook page, officers responded to 1100 block of East Church Street on Tuesday in after receiving a call about someone shot.

They say when officers arrived, the found a a boy with a gun shot wound to his lower body.

He was transported to Atrium Navicent Health by Peach EMS.

Through the initial investigation, officers identified and arrested another boy as a suspect in the shooting.

He was arrested in the vicinity of the shooting after a chase.

The boy is currently being held at the Macon Regional Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault.