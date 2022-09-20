x
Boy hurt after shooting in Fort Valley

Officers responded to 1100 block of East Church Street.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department has made an arrest after a boy was shot. 

According to their Facebook page, officers responded to 1100 block of East Church Street on Tuesday in after receiving a call about someone shot.

They say when officers arrived, the found a a boy with a gun shot wound to his lower body. 

He was transported to Atrium Navicent Health by Peach EMS.

Through the initial investigation, officers identified and arrested another boy as a suspect in the shooting. 

He was arrested in the vicinity of the shooting after a chase. 

The boy is currently being held at the Macon Regional Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault. 

