Boy with autism surprised by silent Mickey Mouse

Nico Flores has nonverbal autism. So a silent birthday celebration with one of his favorite Disney characters was perfect for him.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vanessa Flores wanted to do something special for her son Nico's birthday. A trip to Disneyland was out of the question, so Vanessa reached out to a local party character business to help surprise him at his preschool.

Flores found Royal's Characters, a party character business in the Sacramento area and booked Mickey Mouse and made a phone call.

Zayya Henderson, owner of Royal's Characters, was given specific instructions to help surprise little Nico.

"She [Vanessa] was like just have patience, so I made sure to tell my Mickey to have patience," Henderson said.

Nico is on the autism spectrum and is nonverbal.

"I explained to her about loud noises and I was fearful how he was going to react," Vanessa said.

Mickey Mouse showed up at Nico's preschool to surprise him and it went perfectly. Mickey didn't make any noise and Nico was able to walk up on his own.

Vanessa said it was magical and the most sincere surprise.

"That hug, that hug to Mickey was everything to me," Vanessa said.

Happy birthday Nico!

