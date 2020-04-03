MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from past coverage of the case on February 28.

The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl accused of murdering her brother and mom has been identified as a person of interest in a Monroe County fatal fire.

Last week, Candace Walton was charged with arson, theft by taking, and two counts of murder after her mother and special-needs brother were found dead in their home.

Walton was found in Kentucky the day after the fire.

Jonathan Adams, district attorney for the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, says they believe she was taking off to join her online boyfriend in Oregon.

At this time, the district attorney's office is not releasing the boyfriend's name.

Adams says right now, they're just looking at him as a person of interest, unless they find out that he helped Walton. Then, he could also face charges.

While the medical examiner's report isn't complete yet, the district attorney's office says they believe Walton's brother and mom died from the fire and were not killed before the fire.

Right now, Walton is in Kentucky fighting extradition to Georgia. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they're working on filing a "Governor's Warrant" to bring her back.

If Walton is convicted on all charges, she is not eligible for the death penalty because of her age, according to Adams.

Adams says putting a life sentence without parole in play also requires clearing some legal hurdles when dealing with a minor. However, his office will seek a hearing to put that potential sentence on the table.

He notes, however, a lesser sentence could be handed down if Walton pleads guilty.

