FORSYTH, Ga. — The boyfriend of a Monroe County teen accused of killing her special-needs brother and mother is now also charged with their murder.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found evidence and have charged 17-year-old Kaleo Pangelinan with two counts of murder.

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Roseburg, Oregon, arrested him around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pangelinan faces an extradition hearing for his charges in Georgia.

MCSO

MCSO

Here's some background on the case:

Candace Walton is charged with arson and two counts of murder.

Those charges stem from a fatal fire at a home on Old Zebulon Road around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Emergency units got to the scene and found the home fully engulfed, and later found two bodies.

One was identified as Walton's 21-year-old brother Gerald, and the other was identified as Tasha Vandiver.

Walton was found later that afternoon in McCracken County, Kentucky, when US Marshals pulled her over in her mother's stolen car.

RELATED HEADLINES

Monroe County teen charged with killing mom, brother extradited to Georgia

Murder suspect's boyfriend called 'person of interest' in Monroe County fatal fire