Bibb students get classroom ready at Boys and Girls Club Back-to-School Bash

MACON, Ga. — In less than 2 weeks, Bibb County students will be going back to school.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia held a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday to get students ready for the upcoming year.

They welcomed students to their King Danforth Unit where there was a DJ, dancing, crafts, lunch, and even a few giveaways.

CEO and Director Phillip Grant says wanting to support the kids played a major part in the event.

"We want to be an extension of the school day and the school system so while the school system are educators, we want to make sure that we’re providing that additional support kids are receiving at their school at the end of the day,” Grant said.