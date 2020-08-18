The Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia is making it easier by opening their doors for students to learn during the day.

MACON, Ga. — Parents across Central Georgia have either sent their kids to school or are getting ready for the first day.One local nonprofit is trying to make that process a little easier for parents in Bibb and Monroe counties.

For some parents, teaching your kids at home can be tough if you don't have the time to do it. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia is making it easier by opening their doors for students to learn during the day.

On March 16th, the Boys & Girls Club in Central Georgia closed because of COVID-19.

When asked about the impact that the closing of the center had on the youth, President & CEO Phillip Bryant said, "Well, it was a profound effect on a lot of kids. A lot of kids, a lot of families depend on the Boys & Girls Club for after-school care, mentoring, and support by caring adults."

Months later, Bryant announced a new initiative to make sure kids learning virtually have supervision and help.

"We decided we are going to open our doors to support those families in need and young people in need -- part of our mission is to provide opportunities for young people in need," Bryant.

Students in grades 6 through 12 will be able to learn remotely in Bibb and Monroe counties. The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with after-school hours as well. Bryant says staff members and students will follow the CDC's guidelines on COVID-19.

"We are maintaining social distancing, we are going to keep kids six feet apart, we are placing hand sanitizer and soap dispensers throughout each of our clubs," Bryant said.

Students and staff members will have to wear a mask. Bryant is hoping to keep everyone safe while taking the stress away from some parents.

"This was a no-brainer for me -- the opportunity presented itself, and it was absolutely a no-brainer. This is what the Boys & Girls Club is all about," Bryant said.