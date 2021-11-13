Boys & Girls Club food drive teaching kids the value of community outreach

The youth are collecting goods and nonperishable items that will be donated to the Loaves & Fishes Ministry of Macon for the week of Thanksgiving.

MACON, Georgia — Some Macon youth are doing great deeds in the community.

Kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia are organizing a canned goods food drive.

The youth are collecting goods and nonperishable items that will be donated to the Loaves & Fishes Ministry of Macon for the week of Thanksgiving.

Chief Development Officer Rachelle Wilson says she wants the kids to see the impact their good deeds have on the community.

"I think it's just great encouragement for the kids," Wilson said." It shows them that it's not something that we just value at the clubs, but a community value."