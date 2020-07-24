Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia receives $2,000 donation

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia currently serves over 1,400 children annually.

MACON, Ga. — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia received a $2,000 donation on Thursday.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. gave the donation to the club to support the many programs the organization offers, such as Health and Wellness and Career Development.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia currently serves over 1,400 children annually through seven club sites.

Vice President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Gregory Brown says that they are glad to help.

"We are in times now where we know that a lot of organizations are financially strained at this time, so just to be able to be a resource to provide some type of financial support through the organization, you know, it just means so much to our organizations." Brown said.

OTHER HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.