Boyz II Men set to take the stage at the Macon City Auditorium

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Boyz II Men is coming to Macon in March of next year but tickets are set to go on sale this week.



The popular R&B group is set to hit the stage at the Macon City Auditorium on March 31, 2023, at 8 p.m.



The group penned and performed tons of classics over the past few decades spanning more than 30 years. They have won four Grammys, nine American Music Awards, three Billboard Awards and even have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



The trio holds the distinction as the best-selling R&B group of all time with more than 64 million albums sold. Their past hits include “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. The venue is also hosting a presale on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. for those who subscribe to the Centreplex Insider List.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: