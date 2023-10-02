'It made me feel happy that people cheered people with disabilities on': Bradley Baptist Church hosts 'Night to Shine' inclusive prom

It's an event done all around the world, and was created by Tim Tebow. More than 600 churches participate across 46 different countries.

GRAY, Ga. — On Friday, Bradley Baptist Church in Gray held their 5th "Night to Shine" where folks with special needs are honored with their own prom.

It's an event done all around the world, created by Tim Tebow. More than 600 churches participate across 46 different countries.

Its just like Prom - but this time with a cheering section. Not only is everyone greeted with such a warm welcoming, but at the end of the night, everyone is crowned either queen or king.

This is Liddy Foss's third time attending. Friday night she felt like a star.

"It made me feel happy that people cheered people with disabilities on, and that we can put our minds to everything," Foss said.

Will Anderson says what makes the night so special is Tim Tebow, the man who made it all possible.

"He does a lot for his community a person you can look up to as a role model," Anderson said.

The event is something out of a teen prom movie. From a limo ride, to a red carpet, to a photo booth.

More than 120 guests enjoyed all that the night had to offer. Each guest was accompanied by a buddy.

"I'm excited just to hang out with my buddy most of the night, all night," Foss said.

Steve Johnson is the pastor at Bradley Baptist Church. He says this is their largest 'Night to Shine' event yet.



"We're so glad to be back in person. Two years of COVID; two years of virtual; but now were live and it's fantastic," Johnson said.



The prom is held for ages 14 and older. Bradley Baptist church hopes to continue 'Night to Shine' for years to come.



"Once you experience it one time you want to come back each and every time. It's that much of an impact on your life," Johnson said.