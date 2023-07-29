'Want the kids to have a good time': Bragg Fam gets kids involved in the Bragg Jam festival fun

Bragg Fam has been going on for 10 years.

MACON, Ga. — We know Bragg Jam is going on all Saturday afternoon for the adults but the kids had their own fun during Bragg Fam.

The event allows kids to take part in the charitable organization with fun, family-friendly activities.

At the Society Garden, kids could see Disney princesses, do arts and crafts, play in the bounce houses, do some coloring and tie-dye shirts.

The event was held from noon until 4 p.m. Kids got in free and it was $10 for adults.

Ben Potter says Bragg Fam started as an arts and kids festival. He said it's been going on for about 10 years now.

He says they wanted to create an event kids could also participate in while their parents took a break.

"Want the kids to have a good time, come out and also let the adults relax," he said.

But it wouldn't be a Bragg Jam event without music. At the event, people saw a performance by DJ B3 and Kelly Dixon.

Kids could even learn a move or two from a karate instructor while their parents relaxed.

"Bragg Jam being a charitable organization, we also want to do something for the kids. Also, it helps out, get your kids tired during the day time so they go to bed so that you can go out and have a fun night listening to all the bands," Potter said.

The Bragg Jam fun doesn't stop on Saturday.