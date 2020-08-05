MACON, Ga. — This year’s version of the Bragg Jam Concert Crawl has been canceled.

According to a post on the event’s Facebook page, the board of directors said they thought the decision was difficult but necessary to ensure the health and safety of all attendees and performers.

They said they felt the structure of the concert crawl did not allow for safety measures to be put into place or easily adhered to.

They also announced the 2021 festival is scheduled to take place on July 30 and 31.

