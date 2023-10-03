Everything you need to know for Bragg Jam this weekend

Some headline acts include Shovels & Rope, Lady Wray and Drew Green.

MACON, Ga. — Get ready to rock and roll Macon...Bragg Jam is almost here!

The festival is on Saturday, July 29, and will be an all day concert crawl. It is presented by by Hutchinson Automotive, and several venues around town will host artists to perform.

Some headline acts include Shovels & Rope, Lady Wray and Drew Green. For a full list of performers, you can visit Bragg Jam's website linked here.

If you aren't familiar with some of the artists, Bragg jam coordinators have created a playlist on Spotify to listen to before the festival so you can hear what the bands have to offer. You can find the playlist here.

General Admission tickets for the festival are $40 to get you into all 6 venues to see all 40 artists across 8 stages. Tickets can be purchased the day of the concert, but are more expensive. You can also upgrade to a VIP ticket, which is $150 and gives you full access to the Bud Light VIP lounge at the Blacksmith Shop (Bragg Jam HQ) located at 665 Poplar Street. The VIP area will have air conditioning, an open bar, private bathrooms, a DJ, and more.

You can also buy T-shirts and a festival poster as an add on with your tickets if you want to. You can buy tickets here.

Bragg Fam is going to kick off the event in the morning, and will start at 12 p.m. at Society Garden. There will be crafts for kids, and a DJ playing live music! While the kids have their fun, adults can sip on specialty drinks.

Bragg Fam tickets for adults are $5 in advance, and $10 the day of. You can add on a Bragg Fam ticket to your Bragg Jam ticket purchase.

Bragg Jam headquarters will be located at the Blacksmith Shop at 665 Poplar Street, and they will start check in for the festival at 1 p.m. on Saturday.