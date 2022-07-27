Bragg Jam returns to Macon: Here is what you need to know

Everything you need to know about safety, parking, schedules, and tickets for Bragg Jam 2022.

MACON, Ga. — About the Event

Who's ready to Bragg Jam?! On July 30, you can see a diverse blend of local acts and national headliners across downtown Macon stages, all for one ticket price. There's something for everyone; you won't want to miss it.

Tickets

Several ticket options exist for people going to the Concert Crawl.

General Admission tickets bought in advance are $40, and this ticket gets you a wristband for access to all shows, at all venues on Saturday night.

You can also buy a general admission ticket on the day of the concert for $45.

If you want an extra special experience, the event also offers VIP tickets, which are $150.

This ticket gets you a wristband for access to all venues, a t-shirt, and unlimited access to the exclusive VIP lounge at Blacksmith Shop featuring complimentary drinks.

Drinks from the VIP Lounge will be for VIP wristband wearers only.

Bragg Jam is an event that happens rain or shine, so if you purchase tickets, all sales are final.

There will be no refunds.

If you want to purchase tickets in advance, you can visit the Bragg Jam website.

Schedule and Events

The Bragg Jam Arts and Kid's Fest is back after being away for two years and has been rebranded as Bragg Fam!

Bragg Fam is a free festival for kids of all ages. It will take place the morning of Bragg Jam from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. There will be multiple bounce houses, a live DJ, other musical performances, and many activities for the kiddos.

They hope to have the splash pad open, so ensure the kids have dressed appropriately.

There is also a Bragg Jam Pre-Party at Fall Line Brewery featuring Front Porch Radio from noon until 3 p.m.

Magnolia Moon, the first band to take the stage for the evening shows at the Hargray Capitol Theater at 5:45 p.m.

You can plan your nighttime crawl using the map below:

If you want to preview some upcoming artists on the schedule, there is a Spotify playlist on the Bragg Jam website with a great mix of hits from the bands.

You can check out the full schedule below:

Parking

We talked to Ryan Drew with Park Macon, who says that concert-goers should utilize the parking garage on 440 Mulberry Street if they plan to be downtown throughout the night.

440 Mulberry Garage Street is free on Saturdays and Sundays and any time after 7:00 PM from Monday through Friday.

In addition, there are currently several streets downtown that does not require payment, such as Cherry Street Plaza and Plum Street. However, always reference the signage as many still have 2-hour time limits consistently enforced.

You can also pay the parking meter with your mobile phone through the PassportParking app.

Drew says concert goers should also try to park early if they can because spots fill up fast.

Safety

This is the first year Bragg Jam will be back since COVID (insert actual year here), and there are necessary measures in place that are essential for having fun while keeping safe.

Bragg Jam is an event designed to promote music and fun, and many concertgoers can jump from set to set and keep dancing and moving to the beat for hours at a time.

This can lead to dehydration, so attendees should stay hydrated and bring water or purchase some during or in between sets.

There will also be many opportunities to purchase alcohol, and since Bragg jam can get crowded and busy, it is essential to keep your cup with you at all times.

Don't let anyone hold your drink, or set it on the bar and leave it to go dance and come back.