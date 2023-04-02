Star Atlanta radio host gifts son 'standing ovation' service after unexpected passing

His son, Brandon, died at 32. The popular Atlanta host did not say how his son passed. The "standing ovation" will be at Faith Chapel in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday.

ATLANTA — Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley is gifting his son a "standing ovation" instead of a funeral as he announced details for the homegoing Thursday.

His son, Brandon Smiley, passed at 32 unexpectedly Sunday morning. Smiley released the details in an Instagram post with a #BrandonSmiley caption.

The post said the service will be at Faith Chapel in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday at noon. It will be followed by a burial at the Forest Hill Cemetery.

Rickey Smiley first shared with the world about his son's passing in a Facebook video Sunday, which has also been shared to his Instagram. He did not clarify how his son passed away.

In the three-minute video, Rickey said that he was on the way to the airport to fly to Birmingham, Ala., where he is from.

Brandon Smiley worked as a comedian and actor, according to the The Rickey Smiley Show's website.

His dad posted multiple Tweets on Twitter with pictures and tributes in wake of his son's passing. One of the tweets included a photo of Brandon performing at The StarDome in 2020.

Smiley asked for prayers for himself, his son's mother and his entire family.

A livestream of the service will be available for those who would like to pay their respects but cannot make it to the service in Alabama.