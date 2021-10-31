Former Atlanta 400 baseball fan club president and Braves superfan is rooting for World Series Title

Judy Messer is originally from Cleveland Ohio but after she moved to Atlanta the Braves stole her heart.

BYRON, Ga. — Game 5 of the World Series is already under way, and we know one fanatic that's watching hoping for a World championship.

Judy Messer is originally from Cleveland Ohio but after she moved to Atlanta the Braves stole her heart.

"Just being able to be personal and talk to them and getting to be able to know some of them. It feels like a personal relationship," Messer said.

Her relationship with the Braved is so personal that Messer and her husband planned their wedding day around the Braves games.

"It happened to have been my husbands birthday. We went on his birthday. Why don't we go get married on your birthday, game 6 of the NLCS and we can go from the reception, we'll go down to the stadium," she said.

She says that when she got married she joked that her and her husband would have nine children to make a full baseball team.

The couple don't have enough kids for a team but they do show their love of baseball in other ways.

"Our oldest son is Chipper and so he's named the same way that Chipper Jones is named. So, Chipper Jones is actually a junior, so our Chipper is a junior, and then our younger son is Tyler Philip who is after Tyler Houston and Phil Niekro. Of course, our dogs are Murphy and Saltalamacchia," Messer said.

From 1996 to 1997 Messer became president of the Atlanta 400 baseball fan club. She's the only woman president in 56 years. The club hosts banquets and presents opportunities to get to know the team.

"We were able to go in those stadiums and have a meet and greet with the players that would walk through and talk to you and just take pictures," she said.

Ultimately for Messer, its all about getting to go to a game.

"It's really my happy place. So, if I'm having a bad day to go to a stadium and drive through all the Atlanta traffic to get there. Like, okay, I'm here. It's just so calming," she said.

If you would like to learn more about the Atlanta 400 baseball fan club or to join you can check out their website.