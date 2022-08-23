Braves World Series Trophy makes stop in downtown Macon

The trophy was outside of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Atrium Health Navicent for patients, fans and staff to take photos with it.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — People lined up to see the Braves World Series Commissioner’s Trophy in downtown Macon Tuesday.

The trophy was outside of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Atrium Health Navicent for an hour so that patients, staff, and fans could take photographs with it. The staff at the hospital also celebrated by wearing Braves attire, said Missi Upshaw, the hospital’s director of marketing.

John Rawls Sr, the linen service manager at the hospital, has worked at the hospital for 43 years. He said he was thrilled to take a photograph with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

“I’m doing it for my grandson,” he said. “I took him to his first Braves game.”

His grandson caught the ball at that first game. Rawls is going to give his grandson the commemorative pennant from today’s visit.

“It means the world to me,” Rawls said of his opportunity to see the trophy up close.

Staff and patients enjoyed the experience this morning.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see all the smiles on the faces this morning that the children had when they came up to have their picture taken,” said Scott Seigel, the market president at Truist.

“These kids have been through a lot in their lives, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities and I don’t think there’s a better way to have done that this morning,” he said.