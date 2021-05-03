Macon brewery celebrates one tear of business during pandemic

Fall Line Brewery on Plum Street opened its doors on March 6, 2020. It was only ten days before the world changed for everyone due to COVID-19.

"Opening during COVID was definitely a challenge, but we were able to adapt," Krissin said. "We were able to add this beautiful beer garden... so that our patrons can come and enjoy some outdoor seating with plenty of room to social distance. They can have a beer and just relax and kinda get a little bit of normalcy back into their lives."