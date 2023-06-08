Gov. Brian Kemp announces community public safety grant awards. Around $9 million coming to Central Georgia

Bibb, Baldwin, Laurens, Treutlen and more awarded grant money to help improve community-level public safety measures and staffing shortages.

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced a series of preliminary grant awards for more than $83 million total for law enforcement around the state including some in Central Georgia.

There are 118 projects geared towards improving community-level public safety measures and addressing law enforcement staffing challenges that came up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be," said Governor Brian Kemp. "With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we're sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe. From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals."

The grant requires that the money will be used to supplement law enforcement staffing, support violent crime reduction or community violence intervention programming, and invest in technology and equipment to address and respond to the rise in community violence resulting from the pandemic.

In Bibb County, the sheriff’s office will be given $1.6 million for the acquisition of equipment to address local crime more effectively and to coordinate information with other jurisdictions to address crime beyond Macon-Bibb County’s boundaries.

The Baldwin County Board of Commissioners was awarded nearly $300,000 to acquire equipment and technology for the training of Baldwin County law enforcement officers and more than $231,000 for an investment in equipment and technology for the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

In Gray, the police department was awarded $528,896 for the installation of equipment for patrol vehicles and to improve officer and public safety.

“I am very excited for our communities to receive information about the grants that have been awarded to Baldwin, Butts, and the City of Gray for the grants for equipment, training, and other projects for law enforcement,” Senator Rick Williams said. “This shows the Governor’s commitment to fighting crime and helping law enforcement agencies protect our citizens and communities. And to continue to make Georgia a safer place to live and work."

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Department received two grants, one totaling $749,727 to invest in equipment and technology and the other totaling $892,087 to deploy a K-9 division.

The City of Dublin will get more than $1.2 million for additional equipment and technology, including new tasers, for the Dublin Police Department's patrol division. While the City of Perry will receive a grant for more than $1.5 million to invest in technology and equipment.

Treutlen County Board of Commissioners will receive nearly $50,000 for new equipment for patrol vehicles.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will establish the first rural multi-agency mobile response crisis team, composed of Washington, Hancock, Glascock, Jefferson, Johnson, and Wilkinson Counties with more than $1.5 million in grant funding.