Georgia buys 1,100-acre 'megasite' for development in Peach County

It's on Highway 96 off I-75, and Gov. Brian Kemp hopes it will bring "high-paying jobs"

Example video title will go here for this video

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the purchase of an economic-development site in Central Georgia.

A partnership between the State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County will bring a megasite of more than 1,100 acres off Hwy 96 in Peach County.

“It is very encouraging to see a new, fully prepared megasite that will create more high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians in rural parts of the state,” Kemp said in a press release. “Georgia’s superior infrastructure – including our robust highway system, rail lines, record-setting port, and top-ranked airport – continues to make doing business in the Peach State a competitive choice for companies around the world. I am thankful to Peach County for their partnership on this investment.”

The megasite will allow the area to attract investments from companies across various industries, Kemp writes. Over the last few months, Kemp has announced several development projects coming to Central Georgia including the SoPoly expansion in Dodge County.

In the release, Martin Moseley, Chairman of the Peach County Board of Commissioners, said they've been preparing for an opportunity like this one for a long time.

"The Middle Georgia Megasite will put the entire Middle Georgia region on the map and position us for significant investment and new jobs,” Moseley said. “An announcement like this is transformative for a rural community, and we are so excited to be a part of something of this significance.”

The State and Peach County are using proceeds from the sale of the Chatham County Economic Development Site, purchased by Amazon in 2021, for a new major distribution facility.

The site in Peach County includes four lots totaling more than 1,100 acres of developable land.

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in the release that the new site is about the community's long-term health.

“This joint effort will create opportunities for the entire region, and the projects attracted to megasites create a ripple effect of growth that crosses county lines,” Wilson said. “We’re seeing that speed to market is a driving factor for companies, and preparing sites of this scale to meet companies’ timelines keeps Georgia competitive.”