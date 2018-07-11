The Kemp campaign has officially declared victory on a conference call Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

On the call, they said it is not possible at this point for Abrams to get enough votes to force a runoff election.

“I think the message here is pretty simple that the takeaway is clear – the election is over. The votes have been counted. Brian Kemp is the governor-elect in Georgia,” said Austin Chambers with the Kemp campaign. “Based on what we know right now with the votes that are outstanding, it is impossible between the absentees and the provisionals that are outstanding. It is impossible for her to force this into a runoff or recount.”

Here's a look at the numbers as of 5 p.m.: Kemp has 50.33 percent of the vote, while Stacey Abrams has 48.72 percent of the vote. All precincts are fully reported Georgia-wide.

But in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he felt confident enough in Kemp’s numbers to call and congratulate him on a win.

Abrams has not conceded the race and she said she would keep fighting until every vote is counted.

Abrams has accused Kemp of voter suppression and is still asking those who voted with a provisional ballot to call and make sure the vote was counted.

A press release from Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office says less than 22,000 provisional ballots were cast statewide and around 3,000 non-provisional ballots are left to count, but the Kemp campaign says Abrams can’t overcome that.

