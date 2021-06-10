Traffic Alert: Bridge on Georgia 22 at Ulcohatchee Creek closed

GDOT is currently determining an estimated time of clearance.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — EDITORS NOTE: The video in this story is from previous coverage about ways to stay safe during severe flooding.

The Bridge on Georgia 22 at Ulcohatchee Creek in Crawford County is closed until further notice according to a tweet by GDOT.

They are currently determining an estimated time of clearance.

Earlier in Crawford County, GDOT also announced via twitter that flooding on Georgia 22 at Olive Grove Church Road has blocked all lanes in both directions.

The estimated that situation would be cleared by noon on Saturday.

In all cases, GDOT is advising that drivers use alternate routes.