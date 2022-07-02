Mayor: Brightmark deal off the table after termination agreement with Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority

The Industrial Authority previously discussed signing off on $500 million in revenue bonds for Brightmark to start the project in 2023.

The Brightmark deal is now completely off the table, according to Mayor Lester Miller.

Miller says the plastics recycling company and the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority both agreed to terminate talks.

Last spring, Brightmark proposed building the "world's largest plastics recycling plant" in Macon. The company said they hoped to build a 5 million-square-foot plant that would cost an estimated $680 million.

The Industrial Authority previously discussed signing off on $500 million in revenue bonds for Brightmark to start the project in 2023.

In January, Mayor Miller officially withdrew his support for Brightmark's move to Macon-Bibb. He argued the county should not ignore the "long term safety concerns" of the company's recycling process. Miller also encouraged the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority to do the same.

Brightmark's CEO Bob Powell has maintained their process “solves problems, not creates them.” Powell explained their technology in an interview with 13 WMAZ in January.

He says their patented, closed loop technology heats plastics until it's vaporized into liquids. Then, the company says it condenses the plastic to turn into other plastics, wax, and even diesel fuel.

According to the agreement, Brightmark did not meet certain obligations required in the personal service agreement (PSA). So, the Industrial Authority issued their first termination letter to Brightmark on January 12, two days after the mayor withdrew support for the project.

The agreement also reveals that Brightmark paid $100,000 to the Authority in late January to extend talks and stop the Authority from ending their PSA. But this past week, both the Authority and Brightmark agreed to take the talks off the table, Miller says.

According to the termination letter, the Authority will be able to keep that $100,000 even though the deal didn't go through. Miller says they'll also be able to keep some of the surveys on the land to use for future projects.

13 WMAZ has reached out to Brightmark for comment on the mutual agreement.