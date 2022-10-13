'We want to bring her back' | Georgia mother works to get daughter's body from Memphis after deadly crash

Laurel Phoenix and her child Mayi were on their way to begin a new life in New Mexico on Oct. 3 when they were struck.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A grieving metro Atlanta mother is trying to bring her child home after the unimaginable.

Laurel Phoenix and her child Mayi were on their way to begin a new life in New Mexico on Oct. 3 when they were hit by an alleged uninsured driver in Memphis, Tennessee.

"We were driving and the next thing I knew - the next thing I knew we were falling, tumbling," Laurel said through tears.

Their moving truck was flipped over, according to an online fundraiser.

Laurel was badly hurt and hospitalized. Her child died on impact, she said, calling it just the beginning of her nightmare. Mayi was 21, according to family.

The mother is now without a home in Roswell with half of her life in New Mexico and her child's body in Tennessee.

"She was gentle, she was sweet, and she was everything everybody wanted to be," she said.

Laurel only has one goal now: to bring her child home. But it's a costly request.

"We want to bring her back from Memphis to be put to rest near our grandmother in Atlanta, but the costs are insurmountable," a person identified as her sister wrote on a fundraising page.

The family is working to try and bring Mayi's body back to Georgia. Their goal is to raise $30,000 to pay for the transport and a funeral and have shared their fundraiser online. Those who would like to donate can do so here.