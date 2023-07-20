Bronze medalist takes 13WMAZ's Ben Jones sailing to show him the ropes

Before James went off to the Special Olympics, Ben asked for a lesson when he got back.

MACON, Ga. — We've got an update on Macon’s own James Thigpen, a special Olympian who recently returned from competition in Germany.

Last month, Wesley Glen sent James off with a party fit for an Olympian.

James is now basking in the glow of winning a bronze medal this summer in sailing.

Before James left, Ben Jones sent him a good luck video and asked for a lesson when he got back.

Thursday, James took Ben out on the water.



“Are you ready to go sailing,” James asked after Ben walked up and gave him a hug.

We motored out on Lake Tobesofkee and put up the sails.



“Would you like me to unclip this?” Ben said.

“Going up!" James exclaimed.

Ben must have asked for a favor, because on a sweltering day in Georgia, the winds cooperated. Which meant the two had a big responsibility - control of that first sail.



“Sounds easy enough,” Ben said.

Spoken like a true novice.

When the wind shifted, James would handle both sides of the boat reining in and guiding the fabric. Ben only had one line to worry about.



“Okay I'm going to pull it in just a little bit... James man you've got to be strong to do this... good gravy! I think I just broke my hands,” Ben shouted.



“Look at Ben Jones,” James laughed.



The Olympian is no guppy when it comes to life on the water. “I like sailing because I've done it for 20 years," he calculated.

Although Ben may want to stick to his day job, James figured he and his friend put in a top notch performance.



“He did good,” James said with a smile.

“I think I did good - only because James said that,” Ben calculated.