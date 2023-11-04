Brookdale Resource Center teaches community gardening in first planting ceremony

Rutland High School students built 49 raised garden beds and the Georgia Farm Bureau gifted 2,500 for supplies and resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Brookdale Resource Center Garden's first planting ceremony sprouted forth in Macon Tuesday.

The resource center is focused on sustainable gardening.

That includes squash, tomatoes, peppers, strawberries, corn, cucumbers, okra, and sweet potatoes.

They want to provide at least 100 homeless people with these nutritious foods, and they hope to teach composting tips, too.

"What is the saying? 'If you can teach a kid to garden, he can feed himself for the rest of his life.' We want to do that. We want do that for all of the community, not just Brookdale," said garden manager Susan Fisher.

Rutland High School students built 49 raised garden beds and the Georgia Farm Bureau gifted 2,500 for supplies and resources.