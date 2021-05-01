They are ready to accept 60 people on Wednesday when they open. EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says their capacity is 120.

MACON, Ga. — A former elementary school in Macon will soon be a fully-operational warming center for those who need it. It will be open 24/7 for the next 60 to 90 days to get people through the coldest months.

The county's announcement of the temporary center comes a little over a week after two homeless men froze to death in the county.

The idea of this warming center came about just a week ago, and ever since, the county says it's been all hands on deck.

For the past week, crews from public works and the fire department, volunteers, and the Mayor and some commissioners worked to turn the former Brooksdale Elementary school into a full on shelter, stocked with linens, towels, pillows, cots, books, and more-- all getting ready to open the facility Wednesday at noon.

"What this tells me is when there is a need, if we bring everyone together and work together, we can meet that goal," said Mayor Lester Miller.

Before people are checked in, they first have to get tested for COVID-19.

"To make sure they are healthy and not bringing anything into the shelter," said EMA Director Spencer Hawkins.

Everyone staying in the center will also have to pass a background check. Then, they'll be assigned a room. The center is sectioned off for women, men, and families.

"If you're already a family unit living together, then you can stay in closer quarters," Hawkins said.

Mayor Lester Miller says people staying at the center will get three meals a day through the Salvation Army and have access to showers. They're also bringing in other resources.

"Those services are mental health. Those services are reuniting with families. Those services are drug addictions. Those services are those we need to provide our citizens," Miller said.

EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says they are prepared to accept 60 people on Wednesday, and their capacity is set at roughly 120. Hawkins emphasized this center is not just for the homeless.

"If you have lost your job because of COVID, and you can't pay the heating bill, and you're in a house that doesn't have heat, this is a place for you. If you're living in your car with your spouse or your family, this is a place for you," Hawkins said.

County officials say one of their biggest challenges will be having the staffing necessary to run it.

"Church groups, it's your time to shine. Civic organizations, look at your mission statement. What are you supposed to be doing? We need you," Miller said.

"Whether it's making up beds, whether it's making sure people get fed, or maybe they just want to come in and do an hour reading with the children, anything like that is beneficial," Hawkins said.

The county says if you'd like to make a donation, they are accepting them at the Bert Bivins Fire Station and Sheriff's Office Precinct on Napier Avenue. Those items include: